Raiders' Kenny Pickett: Relieves injured Smith
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickett completed both of his passes for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants.
Geno Smith exited the game with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter, with Pickett relieving him for the Raiders' final possession. Pickett completed short passes of 11 and five yards, though the drive resulted in a turnover on downs. Following the game, head coach Pete Carroll said Smith suffered a high ankle sprain, setting Pickett up for a Week 18 start against the Chiefs, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com.
More News
-
Raiders' Kenny Pickett: Extremely modest numbers in loss•
-
Raiders' Kenny Pickett: Week 15 starting QB•
-
Raiders' Kenny Pickett: Likely starting against former team•
-
Raiders' Kenny Pickett: Works in relief again•
-
Raiders' Kenny Pickett: Fourth-quarter spot duty in loss•
-
Raiders' Kenny Pickett: Makes team debut in garbage time•