Pickett completed both of his passes for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants.

Geno Smith exited the game with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter, with Pickett relieving him for the Raiders' final possession. Pickett completed short passes of 11 and five yards, though the drive resulted in a turnover on downs. Following the game, head coach Pete Carroll said Smith suffered a high ankle sprain, setting Pickett up for a Week 18 start against the Chiefs, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com.