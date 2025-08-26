Pickett (hamstring) was traded from the Browns to the Raiders on Monday in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

The Browns had a logam at quarterback, while the Raiders recently lost their projected backup, Aidan O'Connell (wrist,) for at least six weeks. That makes this trade logical for both sides, with Pickett now in line to back up Geno Smith for the Raiders, assuming he is healthy enough to suit up in Week 1. While Pickett has been a disappointment given his first-round pedigree, he should be servicable relative to other backups if called upon.