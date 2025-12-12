Coach Pete Carroll announced Friday that Pickett will start at Sunday's game against the Eagles, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Per Carroll, Geno Smith, who suffered a right shoulder and hand injury this past Sunday and didn't practice this week, "won't make it back" to face Philadelphia. "He tried," Carroll added, but the veteran QB "couldn't get it done in this amount of time." While the report adds that Smith has a good chance to be available for Week 16 action, Pickett will get the nod this weekend, making him an option for those in QB-friendly fantasy formats, or are otherwise in need of shorter-term signal-caller help. Pickett's last regular-season start occurred in Week 17 last season, when he was a member of the Eagles, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.