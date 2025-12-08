Pickett completed eight of 11 passes for 97 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos. He added one rush for six yards.

Pickett played the entire fourth quarter in relief of Geno Smith, who exited with a hand injury. He led two garbage-time drives with the Raiders down three and two scores, respectively, showing good rapport with Jack Bech while also hitting Shedrick Jackson for a 25-yard score. This was Pickett's third appearance of the season, by far his most prolonged, and he could be in line to start in Week 15 against the Eagles pending the severity of Smith's injury.