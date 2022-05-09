Young signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Young split time between the Rams and Broncos last year, due to a mid-season trade that sent him from Los Angeles to Denver for a 2024 sixth-round selection. Young played in a total of 13 games, recording 46 tackles (27 solo), two sacks, a pass defensed, with a forced fumble and recovery. He'll likely fill a rotational role in the the Raiders linebacker unit. In a corresponding move, the Raiders cut Justin March-Lillard.