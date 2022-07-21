Drake (ankle) has received medical clearance to begin training camp, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Drake will retake the practice field for the first time since undergoing December ankle surgery, and subsequently missing June minicamp. The 28-year-old veteran will look to compete to reprise his complementary role alongside top option Josh Jacobs (undisclosed) during the 2022 campaign, though rookie fourth-rounder Zamir White and Brandon Bolden could offer competition for touches.
More News
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: On track for training camp•
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Held out of minicamp•
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Recovering well from ankle injury•
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Restructures contract•
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Officially placed on IR•
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Getting surgery on broken ankle•