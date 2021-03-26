Though Drake will be working in the same backfield as Josh Jacobs this coming season, the Raiders' free-agent acquisition expects to "be used in a multitude of ways" by his new team, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Despite having Jacobs -- who's topped 1,000 rushing yards in each his first two NFL seasons -- atop their backfield depth chart, the Raiders were aggressive in pursuing Drake, giving him a two-year deal for $11 million guaranteed that includes up to $3.5 million in incentives. That's solid money in the current running back free agent market, which suggests that coach Jon Gruden will look to find different ways to use Drake as a chess piece in the Las Vegas offense. According to Drake, Gruden "was just head and shoulders above everybody in terms of interest in my ability to come in and be a playmaker in a lot of facets of the game." With that in mind, aside from providing the team will quality insurance against an injury to Jacobs, Drake's ability as a pass-catcher figures to keep him involved enough in the Raiders attack to merit PPR consideration, with the report suggesting that the team may elect to deploy Drake as a wide receiver at times, a notion put forth by Gruden.