Drake rushed four times for 15 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 26-20 preseason win over the Vikings.

Starter Josh Jacobs (rest) and veteran backup Ameer Abdullah (rest) were both held out of this contest after getting heavy work in the Hall of Fame Game last week, so rookie Zamir White started and split work with Drake. The latter looked sharp with his six touches in head coach Josh McDaniels' new offense. Drake will duke it out with the aforementioned running back options this preseason to determine the pecking order behind the Raiders' workhorse.