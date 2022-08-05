Drake rushed five times for nine yards during the Raiders' preseason win over the Jaguars in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Drake drew even with Josh Jacobs for third in carries on the night in what was his first game action since Week 13 of last season. The veteran seems to be fully recovered from the ankle injury that cut short his 2021 campaign, and he'll continue battling Ameer Abdullah, who he slotted in behind Thursday, for a backup running back job in the Raiders' next preseason tilt against the Vikings on Sunday, Aug. 14.