Drake rushed six times for 11 yards but caught all five of his targets for 59 yards in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win against the Ravens.

Drake saw teammate Josh Jacobs cleared prior to kickoff and proceed to rush for two touchdowns. However, considering Jacobs managed just 34 yards on his 10 carries and caught only one pass for six yards, Drake actually still outgained his new backfield partner overall. With the Raiders' split between Drake and Jacobs' touches an interesting sub-plot to monitor early on, it's encouraging that Drake was able to make an impact in the passing game on a night when he was stymied on the ground. However, up next is another tough matchup, as Drake faces the Steelers in Week 2.