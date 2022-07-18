Drake (ankle) is expected to participate in the start of training camp, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Drake was held out of June minicamp while recovering from December ankle surgery, and even if he isn't back to 100 percent health by the start of training camp, the Raiders expect him to at least participate in on-field activities. It remains to be seen what sort of role the 28-year-old will handle under new coach Josh McDaniels, though it's worth noting that Josh Jacobs also missed minicamp due to an undisclosed injury. Rookie fourth-round pick Zamir White could offer Drake competition for early-down work if he's able to impress McDaniels and the coaching staff.