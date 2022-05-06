Drake is bouncing back well from the broken ankle he suffered last year, Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic report.

Drake appeared in 12 games with the Raiders last season prior to undergoing season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle. While it remains to be seen if he'll have any initial limitations in practice, barring any setbacks, the 28-year-old should be well past the injury ahead of Week 1. This coming season, Drake will reprise his complementary role in Las Vegas' backfield, a context that gives him a degree of PPR utility while working behind top early-down back Josh Jacobs. Also in the mix for running back touches are the versatile Brandon Bolden and 2022 fourth-rounder Zamir White. White's role out of the gate figures to hinge on his ability to improve as a receiver and display aptitude as a blocker, but for now we'd expect that Drake's experience and ability as a receiver should give him a place in the team's offense under new coach Josh McDaniels.