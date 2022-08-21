Drake rushed three times for six yards and secured all three targets for 10 yards in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night.

The veteran was the second running back in, but he didn't find much success against one of his old squads. Drake has seemingly been battling rookie Zamir White for the No. 2 running back job behind workhorse lead back Josh Jacobs, and while neither has gotten much done on the ground in the last two games, the younger and more explosive White showed more burst during an 11-carry, 52-yard performance in the Hall of Fame Game preseason opener versus the Jaguars. Consequently, Drake may need a true breakout effort during Friday night's exhibition finale versus the Patriots to win the competition.