The Raiders are signing Hatcher off Green Bay's practice squad Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hatcher will provide the Raiders with depth at the wide receiver position after Brandon LaFell (Achilles) ruptured his Achilles' tendon during Sunday's win over the Cardinals. The 24-year-old spent the last two offseasons in Oakland, and could catch on to the team's current offensive scheme relatively quickly. With Jordy Nelson (knee), Martavis Bryant (knee) and Dwayne Harris (chest) all nursing injuries, it's conceivable that Hatcher could see notable offensive usage.

