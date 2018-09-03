Hatcher made the Raiders' 53-man roster after a monster performance in the preseason finale, Matt Schneidman of MercuryNews.com reports.

Hatcher was fighting for a roster spot before posting a ridiculous eight catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns against the Seahawks during Week 4 of the preseason. He'll face an uphill battle for targets during the regular season as he's currently listed at No. 6 on the depth chart, but he'll also provide depth on special teams.

