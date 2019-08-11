Hatcher reeled in two of three targets, accumulating 45 receiving yards during Saturday's 14-3 win against the Rams.

The former Arkansas Razorback saw the first regular-season action of his professional career in 2018, after spending time on the Raiders, Lions and Packers practice squads over the course of his first three years in the NFL. Hatcher was Oakland's leading receiver, and the second-leading receiver for either side in what was a defensive battle Saturday night. He's on the bubble to secure a roster spot given the depth Oakland has in its receiving corps, but could make the squad if coach Jon Gruden elects to keep five or six wideouts on the active roster.