Hatcher and the Raiders agreed to a Reserve/Future contract Tusday.

Hatcher, an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2016, signed with the Raiders this past offseason. However, he was ultimately let go prior to the season kicking off. After spending time on their practice squad, the big-play receiving threat will look to impress enough during the offseason and land a role with the team next year.

