Raiders' Khalil Mack: Absent from OTAs
Mack was not present for the start of OTAs on Tuesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't too surprising, as Mack was not present for the start of the team's offseason workout program back in April either. The belief remains that Mack, as he heads into a contract year is holding out for a long-term contract extension from the team after putting together three straight Pro Bowl seasons and being named First-Team All-Pro twice. Contract talks between Mack and the Raiders could pick up once the team's mandatory minicamp draws closer, as Oakland will certainly want their star defensive player out on the practice field by then.
