Raiders' Khalil Mack: Adds two sacks in Week 4
Mack accounted for seven tackles (seven solo) and two sacks during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
Mack is now averaging one sack per game through the first four weeks of the regular season, but the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year has yet to force a turnover. He'll look to add to his sack total in Week 5 against the Ravens, who rank near the middle of the pack in terms of sacks allowed.
