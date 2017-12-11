Raiders' Khalil Mack: Extends sack streak

Mack recorded six tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.

Mack extended his sack streak to four games in Week 14, bringing his sack total to 8.5 through 13 games. He logged 11 sacks during his Defensive Player of the Year campaign in 2016, so he'll have a real chance at surpassing that mark throughout the Raiders' final three contests. Mack's next test comes against a Cowboys offensive line that ranks top-10 in terms of sacks allowed, having given up just 25 on the season.