Raiders' Khalil Mack: Forces and recovers fumble Sunday

Mack logged four tackles (three solo), one sack, and forced and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Mack landed a heavy hit on Geno Smith, forcing a fumble, which the All-Pro also recovered. It was a pivotal play that came with a little over 30 seconds left until halftime as the Giants were driving inside Oakland's red zone. Mack now has a sack in each of the past three games and is a key reason for the Raiders' defensive turnaround the past couple of weeks.