Raiders' Khalil Mack: Held out Wednesday
Mack (undisclosed) missed his second consecutive practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Mack wasn't available for January's Pro Bowl due to a minor back injury, but the reason for the current absence hasn't been revealed, leaving his status up in the air for Saturday's preseason game at Arizona. When healthy, he's an all-around force along the defensive front, totaling at least 70 tackles in each of his three seasons, while racking up 26 sacks combined over the past two campaigns.
More News
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Fifth-year option exercised•
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Skips Pro Bowl due to back injury•
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Season high in tackles Saturday•
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Held in check again Sunday•
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Sack streak ends•
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Keeps sack streak alive•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...