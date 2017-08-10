Raiders' Khalil Mack: Held out Wednesday

Mack (undisclosed) missed his second consecutive practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Mack wasn't available for January's Pro Bowl due to a minor back injury, but the reason for the current absence hasn't been revealed, leaving his status up in the air for Saturday's preseason game at Arizona. When healthy, he's an all-around force along the defensive front, totaling at least 70 tackles in each of his three seasons, while racking up 26 sacks combined over the past two campaigns.