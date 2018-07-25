Raiders' Khalil Mack: Holding out of camp

Mack will not report for the start of training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Heading into the final season of his rookie deal, Mack presumably intends to match or surpass Broncos OLB Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $114.5 million contract in July 2015. While it may take some time to work things out, the Raiders should have enough flexibility to give Mack his desired contract, as most of their key players don't have significant guaranteed money beyond 2018.