Raiders' Khalil Mack: Holdout continues

Mack will not report to the Raiders before Saturday's preseason tilt against the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mack was fined $814,000 for missing the Raiders' first preseason game and he'll receive the same fine again for missing Saturday's contest. The star pass rusher is adamant about a new deal and there appears to be no end to the holdout in sight. It remains unclear how far apart Mack and the team are on the terms of the contract, which has the potential to make Mack the highest paid defender in the NFL. Look for Tank Carradine and Arden Key to continue seeing increased reps while Mack is away from the team.