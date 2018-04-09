Raiders' Khalil Mack: Not at workout program

Mack is not present Monday for the start of the Raiders' offseason workout program, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Heading into a contract season, Mack is scheduled for a fifth-year option salary of $13.85 million, per OverTheCap. While there hasn't been much talk of a potential holdout, it doesn't take a genius to figure out that Mack is hoping for a long-term contract similar to Von Miller's six-year, $114.5 million deal with the Broncos. The No. 5 overall pick from the 2014 draft had 73 or more tackles and played all 16 games in each of his first four NFL seasons, with double-digit sacks each of the past three years. The 27-year-old has a decent argument -- along with Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham -- to become the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.