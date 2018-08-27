Raiders' Khalil Mack: Not headed to Detroit

There isn't any substance to the rumors about Mack (contract dispute) potentially being traded to the Lions, according to MLive.com's Kyle Meinke.

Radio personality Dan Leach tweeted that Mack was in Detroit to meet with Lions general manager Bob Quinn. There doesn't seem to be any validity to the story, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Raiders won't listen to trade offers. There haven't been any reports of significant progress in contract negotiations, and Mack may be willing to continue his holdout into the regular season. He's scheduled for a $13.85 million salary in 2018 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.