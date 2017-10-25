Raiders' Khalil Mack: Notches half sack in Week 7
Mack posted five tackles (two solo) and a half sack Thursday against the Chiefs.
Mack now has 40 tackles (30 solo) and 4.5 sacks through seven games this season. His sack total so far looks like a regression to the 15 he poasted in 2015 and the 11 he posted in 2016, but the Bills in Week 8 should be a good chance to get back on track.
