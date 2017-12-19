Raiders' Khalil Mack: Notches pair of sacks in Week 15

Mack accounted for six tackles (five solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Mack continues to heat up throughout the second half of the season as he's now posted six total sacks in the Raiders' past five games. He'll look to extend his sack streak to six games in Week 16 on Monday night against the Eagles, who most recently gave up just one sack in a win over the Giants.