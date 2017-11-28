Raiders' Khalil Mack: Notches sack versus Denver
Mack logged two tackles (two solo), one sack and a pass defensed during Sunday's win over the Broncos.
Mack notched a sack for the second consecutive game to bring his season total to 6.5. He'll look to force the first turnover of his 2017 campaign in Week 13 against a struggling Giants offense.
