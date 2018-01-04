Raiders' Khalil Mack: Raiders' sack leader in 2017

Mack, who logged six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers, finishes up the 2017 season with 78 tackles (61 solo), 10.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble in 16 games.

On the heels of his 2016 Defensive Player of the Year award, Mack posted a career-high 78 tackles in 2017 but regressed in terms of sacks and turnovers forced. The edge rusher is slated to be a key member for the Raiders' defense again in 2018, when he'll make a base salary of nearly $14 million before potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2019.