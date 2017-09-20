Raiders' Khalil Mack: Records first sack of season

Mack notched his first sack of the season Sunday to go along with four tackles (three solo) in a win over the Jets.

The Raiders controlled the time of possession during the contest, so Mack was not required to do all that much Sunday. The star defensive end saw 44 snaps (79%) in what will likely be one of his lighter workloads this season. He should be in line for heavier production in Week 3 when the Raiders take on the Redskins.