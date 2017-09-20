Raiders' Khalil Mack: Records first sack of season
Mack notched his first sack of the season Sunday to go along with four tackles (three solo) in a win over the Jets.
The Raiders controlled the time of possession during the contest, so Mack was not required to do all that much Sunday. The star defensive end saw 44 snaps (79%) in what will likely be one of his lighter workloads this season. He should be in line for heavier production in Week 3 when the Raiders take on the Redskins.
More News
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Three tackles Sunday versus Titans•
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Misses practice with knee injury•
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Returns to practice•
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Held out Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Khalil Mack: Fifth-year option exercised•
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...