Raiders' Khalil Mack: Returns to practice

Mack (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Mack was sidelined all of last week with an undisclosed injury and did not play in last Saturday's preseason opener, though he did suit up for the contest. The Raiders likely wouldn't have let their defensive pillar participate in practice if he was at risk of further harm, so it can safely be assumed that Mack's in the clear moving forward.