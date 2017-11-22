Raiders' Khalil Mack: Sack in loss
Mack recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Mack and the Raiders' defense were victim to a red-hot Patriots' offense Sunday in Mexico City. However, he was able to get his first sack since Week 7 and now has 5.5 sacks on the year. Mack and defense will look to bounce back this Sunday against the Broncos.
