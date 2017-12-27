Raiders' Khalil Mack: Sack streak ends

Mack notched four tackles (all solo) in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.

Mack's five-game sack streak came to an end in Week 16 as the defensive end failed to reach Eagles quarterback Nick Foles. Mack will need just one sack in Week 17 against the Chargers to surpass his 2016 total of 11.

