Raiders' Khalil Mack: Slated for holdout
Mack is not expected to be present for the start of Oakland's upcoming minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Mack didn't take part in OTAs earlier this offseason and that absence is expected to linger into minicamp, as the 27-year-old linebacker continues to hold out for a lucrative contract extension. Following three straight Pro Bowl seasons and 36.5 sacks across the last three seasons, the Raiders will likely do everything they can to get their star defensive leader a new deal.
