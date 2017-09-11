Raiders' Khalil Mack: Three tackles Sunday versus Titans
Mack notched three tackles (all solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's win over the Titans.
Mack was held in check without a sack, but two of his three tackles were for a loss of yardage. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will have a much easier matchup in Week 2 against the Jets, who turned the ball over twice while scoring just 12 points in a loss to the Bills on Sunday.
