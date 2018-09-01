Raiders' Khalil Mack: Trade to Chicago imminent

The Raiders are expected to trade Mack to the Bears on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

At this point, compensation for the Raiders and a new contract for Mack likely are the final hurdles to a deal, but the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year appears as if he'll find a new home by the end of Saturday.

