Raiders' Khalil Mack: Unproductive versus Bills
Mack notched two tackles (both solo) during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Bills.
Mack has now logged just 0.5 sacks throughout the Raiders' past four games, while the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year has failed to force a single turnover all season. Mack will look to get to Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (ribs) in Week 9 as the 3-5 Raiders effort to turn their season around.
