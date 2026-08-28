Coach Klint Kubiak said after Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers that he hasn't made a decision between Cousins and rookie first overall pick Fernando Mendoza regarding who will be the Week 1 starting quarterback, Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post reports.

Cousins opened training camp as the Raiders' starting QB and has been listed as No. 1 on the depth chart throughout camp and exhibition season. On Thursday, he started and completed eight of 11 passes for 51 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, which seemingly wasn't enough to lock down the job over Mendoza. As a result, this situation remains the top lingering job battle in advance of Week 1.