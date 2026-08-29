Cousins is expected to be named starting quarterback for the Raiders, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak had refused to announce a decision on Las Vegas' Week 1 quarterback throughout the preseason, but Cousins has been listed as the No. 1 QB on the team's depth chart during training camp and the exhibition slate. The veteran signal-caller was also more effective than rookie No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza during preseason play, completing 13 of 17 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions to Mendoza's 25-for-45 line with one TD and two pickoffs. Cousins will thus have the first opportunity to helm the Raiders offense, which features an elite tight end in Brock Bowers but one of the NFL's shallowest wide-receiver corps. Should Cousins and/or the team struggle, Mendoza could eventually be given a chance to start later in the campaign, though it's certainly possible he'll be asked to observe and learn from the bench for his entire rookie season.