Cousins completed 19 of 26 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Jets. He added five rushing attempts for three yards and a rushing touchdown.

Cousins connected with Brock Bowers for touchdowns of 12 and two yards before scoring on a QB sneak in the third quarter for the 38-year-old QB's first rushing TD of the season and second rushing score since the start of the 2023 regular season. Cousins added a go-ahead two-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Nailor in the fourth quarter to take a 35-30 lead with 11:33 remaining. This was Cousins' fourth three-touchdown passing performance of the season but his first since Week 4. All four of those three-TD outings came in Vegas wins, and Cousins has added seven touchdown passes in the Raiders' four losses to bring his TD:INT to 19:5 heading into a Week 9 trip to San Francisco.