Cousins completed 23 of 41 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Raiders' 33-30 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Cousins completed a season-low 56.1 percent of his passes, but the veteran signal-caller went toe to toe with Josh Allen and nearly helped Las Vegas force overtime, at minimum, with a 17-point fourth quarter. Cousins first led a 15-play, 70-yard march that culminated in a Matt Gay field goal beginning in the latter portion of the third quarter, and he subsequently recorded 11- and 44-yard scoring strikes to Tre Tucker. While the Raiders came up just short, Cousins posted his second-highest passing yardage tally of the campaign and threw multiple TD passes for the fifth time in six contests. Cousins will face off with another marquee passer in Matthew Stafford when the Rams pay a visit for a Week 7 interconference showdown Sunday.