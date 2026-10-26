Cousins completed 26 of 44 passes for 295 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing three times for six yards in the Raiders' 35-21 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

With the Raiders trailing throughout, Cousins had another very busy day and finished with his third-highest passing yardage total of the season. Cousins also threw multiple touchdown passes for the sixth time in seven games, connecting with Tre Tucker (37 yards) and Ashton Jeanty (15 yards) for fourth-quarter scoring strikes. The veteran signal-caller continues to show excellent command of Klint Kubiak's offense, as he connected with eight different targets in the high-scoring loss. Cousins has compiled 1,877 passing yards and generated a 16:5 TD:INT through his first seven games heading into a Week 8 road matchup against the Jets next Sunday.