Raiders' Kirk Cousins: Kubiak say it's Cousins' 'job to lose'

Coach Klint Kubiak said after Thursday's 27-14 preseason loss to the Cardinals that the Raiders' starting quarterback gig is Cousins' "job to lose," Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Kubiak announced at the outset of training camp that Cousins was the team's No. 1 QB, and nothing between then and Thursday's contest seemingly has changed his mind. Cousins led a touchdown drive on his only possession, which culminated in a 13-yard connection between him and TE Michael Mayer. Meanwhile, 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza fared well himself, completing 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards, one TD and one interception. Considering Kubiak's comments, Cousins appears destined to be under center for Las Vegas to begin Week 1 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13.