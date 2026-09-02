Coach Klint Kubiak named Cousins the Raiders' starting quarterback Wednesday, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

It was a decision everyone expected and comes as no surprise after Cousins worked with the first-team offense all offseason. Cousins played 30 offensive snaps during the preseason and completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 101 yards and one touchdown, while rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza was more scattershot, completing just 26 of 46 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and a pair of picks. Cousins should have a somewhat long leash to begin the season, but Mendoza remains very likely to see rookie-year playing time.