Raiders' Kirk Cousins: Opening camp as starting QB

Coach Klint Kubiak confirmed Tuesday that Cousins will open training camp as the Raiders' starting quarterback, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

"When we go out to practice tomorrow, Kirk is the starting quarterback," Kubiak said. "He's the guy, and he deserves it because he's played really good football. But I want Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O'Connell to push him." This has been the Raiders' plan all along after Cousins opened spring practices as the QB1. While Cousins may get the Week 1 nod against the Dolphins on Sept. 13, Mendoza is fully expected to make rookie-year starts. Cousins made eight starts for the Falcons last season and completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions across 10 total regular-season appearances.