Cousins completed 22 of 32 passes for 216 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 38-17 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed twice for no gain and scored a rushing touchdown.

Cousins made numerous costly mistakes as the Raiders tried in vain to catch up after falling in an early 14-0 hole. He threw a pick-six on the first play of the second half and capped both of Vegas' fourth-quarter possessions with end-zone interceptions. The 38-year-old Cousins has staved off calls for rookie first overall pick Fernando Mendoza to take over the starting role by producing 21 total TDs through nine starts, including a two-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and 21-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers in the third quarter Sunday. The Raiders have gone 1-5 after a 3-0 start, and the calls for Mendoza could grow louder if Vegas' struggles persist in Week 10 against the Seahawks.