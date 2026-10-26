Head coach Klint Kubiak said that Cousins will remain the Raiders' starting quarterback heading into Sunday's game against the Jets, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports. "There is no controversy," Kubiak said. "He is playing at a very high level."

Though the Raiders have dropped four straight games to drop to 3-4 on the season, Kubiak reaffirmed his commitment to Cousins, who has done his part to keep the team competitive amid the losing streak. The veteran signal-caller leads the NFL with 16 touchdown passes and ranks third with 1,877 passing yards, with the Raiders' struggling defense (28.1 points allowed per game) and poor running game (3.0 yards per carry) having been the bigger culprits in the team's recent swoon. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kubiak said that No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is "going to play at some point," but the rookie looks like he'll have to wait at least one more week before seeing extended action while Cousins has directed a serviceable offense.