Cousins completed 21 of 30 passes for 160 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed five times for minus-6 yards in the Raiders' 27-13 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

As his final line indicates, the majority of Cousins' passing line was far from scintillating from a fantasy perspective, but his three touchdown passes were an entirely different story. Cousins hit Jack Bech from 15 yards out for his first scoring strike of the afternoon in the first quarter, and his subsequent pair of TD passes both went to Ashton Jeanty from 13 yards away in each instance. Cousins' overall numbers should also be viewed within the context of Brock Bowers (knee) being unavailable, and reports indicate the veteran signal-caller could have the star tight end at his disposal for a Week 2 divisional road matchup against the Chargers next Sunday.