Cousins completed 31 of 52 passes for 365 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs. He also threw a successful two-point conversion.

Cousins opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Ian Thomas in the first quarter, but his next touchdown pass didn't come until 1:46 remained in the fourth quarter, when Cousins connected with Brock Bowers for a 20-yard touchdown and added a two-point conversion to Cody White to cut the Raiders' deficit to three points. Vegas got the ball back, but Cousins was picked off on the game's penultimate play as the Raiders' comeback bid came up short. Despite Sunday's setback, Cousins has led the Raiders to a 3-1 record while posting an 11:4 TD:INT heading into a Week 5 road game against the Patriots.